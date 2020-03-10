Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of 1st Source worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in 1st Source by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 100,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 1st Source by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

SRCE stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

