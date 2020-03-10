Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,608,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after purchasing an additional 497,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.44 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

