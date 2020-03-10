Capital Analysts LLC Buys 125 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $182.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $184.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

