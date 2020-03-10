Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $315.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.59. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $300.01 and a twelve month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

