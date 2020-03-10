Barclays PLC Sells 3,562 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $879.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

JBSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

