Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atrion by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

ATRI stock opened at $698.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.36. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $603.00 and a twelve month high of $948.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $686.25 per share, with a total value of $686,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

