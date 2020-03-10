Barclays PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Marcus worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marcus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marcus by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marcus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCS. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

