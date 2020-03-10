Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 55.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AON by 689.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $299,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a one year low of $162.66 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.50 and its 200 day moving average is $204.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

