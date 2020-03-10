Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.86 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

