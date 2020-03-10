Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $210.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $170.08 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

