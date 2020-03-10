Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 173,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

