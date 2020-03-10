Barclays PLC Purchases 31,234 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barclays PLC increased its position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of QuinStreet worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,111. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.51 million, a PE ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

