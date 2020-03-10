Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

HLIO stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

