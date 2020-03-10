Barclays PLC Grows Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of MTS Systems worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $212,031. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $677.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of MTS Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

