Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 39.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Latest News

