Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,029 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Broadcom by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $247.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $244.24 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.