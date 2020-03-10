Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN):

3/10/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/2/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

2/28/2020 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

Get Churchill Downs Inc alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,619,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Banbury Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,642,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.