Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.32. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

