Zacks Investment Research Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Sell

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:NOA opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

