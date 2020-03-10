Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nabtesco alerts:

OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 3.23. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.