Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,640 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,595 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

