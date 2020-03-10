Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $740,000 in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Aphria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Aphria Inc has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.