Barclays PLC Has $1.19 Million Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $896.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

