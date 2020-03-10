Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 983,759 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

