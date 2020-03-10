Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 376,735 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,636,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,735 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $69,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

CIEN stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $210,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $2,007,168. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

