Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,986,649 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 222,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $189,225 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

