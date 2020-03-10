Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -189.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $85.83 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,116 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

