Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 20,577 Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 6.69% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of TRTY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Cambria Trinity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

