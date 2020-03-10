Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,829 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.