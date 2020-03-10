New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,622,000 after purchasing an additional 370,330 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 75,806 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 756,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

