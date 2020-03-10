Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $979,000 Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:WDR opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

