Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after buying an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after buying an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

