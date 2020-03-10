Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,812 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. Unum Group has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

