Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,361,559.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,213.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

