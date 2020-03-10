Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) & Harrow Health (NYSE:HROW) Financial Survey

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Harrow Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 3 9 0 2.75 Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $70.09, indicating a potential upside of 73.19%. Harrow Health has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.08%. Given Harrow Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harrow Health is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Harrow Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A -428.84% -111.58% Harrow Health 31.32% 25.96% 13.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Harrow Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$528.80 million ($10.91) -3.71 Harrow Health $41.37 million 3.46 $14.63 million $0.61 9.31

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harrow Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias. The company also offers Troriluzole that is in phase II/III clinical stage for obsessive compulsive disorders, Alzheimer diseases, and generalized anxiety disorders; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000, a product that has completed phase I clinical trial for neuropsychiatric disorders; and Verdiperstat, a product that is in is in phase III trial for neuro-inflammation. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

