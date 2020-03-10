Contrasting LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Colony Capital (OTCMKTS:CLNY)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LSL Property Services and Colony Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Capital has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.99%. Given Colony Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Volatility and Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Colony Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.71 -$1.05 billion $0.50 6.78

LSL Property Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Colony Capital -43.50% -28.50% -11.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colony Capital beats LSL Property Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches. It also provides marketing, conveyancing, and financial services. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.