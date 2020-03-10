Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Price Target for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

