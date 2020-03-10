Analysts Expect Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVSB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

RVSB stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 673,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 277,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.