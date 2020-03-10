Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.70 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ESEA opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 27.46% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

