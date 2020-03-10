Brokerages Expect Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) to Post ($0.05) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Perceptron in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Perceptron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perceptron stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.68. Perceptron has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

