Brokerages Expect Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) to Post ($0.05) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.
Perceptron stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.68. Perceptron has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perceptron Company Profile
Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.
