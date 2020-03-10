Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NYSE:SON opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033 shares of company stock worth $63,259. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

