Zacks: Brokerages Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Timkensteel posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 377.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Timkensteel’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TMST opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Timkensteel by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Timkensteel by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

