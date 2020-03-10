$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after acquiring an additional 170,843 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 20,577 Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 20,577 Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,829 Shares of Olin Co.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,829 Shares of Olin Co.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $979,000 Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $979,000 Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report