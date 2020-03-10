$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after acquiring an additional 170,843 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.