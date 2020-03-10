Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 1,363,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

