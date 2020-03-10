Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 1,363,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 20,577 Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,829 Shares of Olin Co.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $979,000 Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co.
