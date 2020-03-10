$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.22. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,332.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

