Analysts Expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ INTT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. inTest has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

