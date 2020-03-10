Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

