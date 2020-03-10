Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average is $209.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 140,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.