Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.67. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,206.8% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.