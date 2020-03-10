Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.30. Servicemaster Global posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

NYSE SERV opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

